Mitsubishi year-end holiday bonus

DRIVE a new Mitsubishi for the year-end holidays as Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) is now offering attractive holiday rewards with cash bonuses up to RM11, 000 for selected models.

From now until Dec 31, cash bonuses for all Mitsubishi models/variants are as follows (prices and cash bonuses + warranty):

TRITON

Triton VGT Adventure X: RM126,990, Triton VGT AT Premium: RM116,300, Triton VGT AT GL: RM103,800, Triton VGT MT: RM107,600, Triton MT: RM93,920, Triton Quest: RM77,390:

- Holiday rewards up to RM8,000.

- All Triton variants except Triton Quest: Five years warranty or 200,000km.

- Triton Quest: Five years warranty or 100,000km.

OUTLANDER

Outlander 2.4L: RM171,000, Outlander 2.0L: RM139,988.

- Holiday rewards up to RM10,000.

- Outlander 2.4L: Five years warranty/unlimited mileage.

- Outlander 2.0L: Five years warranty/unlimited mileage.

ASX

ASX 2WD: RM119,100, ASX 4WD: RM134,300, ASX Adventure (Limited Edition): RM123,988.

- Holiday rewards up to RM11,000.

- All ASX variants: Five years warranty/unlimited mileage

* All prices are on-the-road without insurance, GST inclusive for private registration in Peninsular Malaysia (not applicable in duty free zones). Terms and conditions apply.

“That’s not all – MMM will also be having a ‘Mitsubishi Buddies Carnival’ at selected Mitsubishi showrooms for the entire family where visitors can enjoy free popcorn, hotdogs and cotton candy! Mitsubishi customers can also enjoy free car inspection by a certified Japanese technician from Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC), Japan.”

The carnival will take place at the following dates and Mitsubishi showrooms:

- Nov 18, 9am-12pm: Target Orion Balakong.

- Nov 19, 9am-12pm: EAM Johor Baru.

- Nov 25, 9am-12pm: JM Auto Gallery Butterworth.

- Nov 26, 9am-12pm: Lofty Ambition Ipoh.

MMM also stated that within this same month, Mitsubishi owners will also enjoy 20% off on all additives, 20% off on selected Mitsubishi genuine parts, and new BeadWax with an introductory price of RM19.90.