Monsoon season aid for smallholders

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 499,802 smallholders and rubber tappers had registered to receive the Monsoon Season Aid, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Datu Nasrun Datu Mansur said 264,352 of them had received the aid, RM200 a month, for November and December 2017 and January 2018.

"For the moment, the government has no plans to provide any other aid to smallholders and rubber tappers during the monsoon period,” he said when replying to a question from Budiman Mohd Zohdi (BN-Sungai Besar).

He said the registration for the aid was conducted online and through village heads or chairmen of village development and security committees. — Bernama