New in theaters: 'Justice League,' 'Wonder,' 'Roman J. Israel, Esq'

NEW in US theaters and elsewhere around the world on Nov 17 are superhero ensemble Justice League, animated Christmas story The Star, an adaptation of RJ Palacio novel Wonder, and Denzel Washington legal drama Roman J. Israel, Esq. Catch up on trailers, stars, and dates.

Justice League (PG-13)



Starring Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Stargate: Atlantis), Ezra Miller (Fantastic Beasts ...), Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill and Ray Fisher (Batman v Superman)

Studio synopsis: Despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes – Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash – it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Director: Zack Snyder (300, Batman v. Superman)

Select release dates: France, South Korea - Nov 15; Australia, Hong Kong, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore - Nov 16; USA, Canada, China, UK, Ireland - Nov 17; Japan - Nov 23

Website & social: JusticeLeagueTheMovie.com, facebook.com/JusticeLeagueTheMovie, instagram.com/JusticeLeague, twitter.com/JusticeLeagueWB

The Star (PG)



Starring Steven Yeun (Trollhunters), Keegan-Michael Key (Bob's Burgers), Tyler Perry (Madea franchise), Tracey Morgan (Rio), Oprah Winfrey (Bee Movie)

Studio synopsis: Small but brave donkey Bo and his new friends follow the Star and become accidental heroes in the greatest story ever told – the first Christmas.

Director: Timothy Reckart (Oscar-nominated short Head Over Heels)

Select release dates: France - Nov 15; USA, South Africa - Nov 17; UK, Ireland - Nov 24; Australia, New Zealand, Singapore - Nov 30; Philippines - Dec 6; South Korea - Dec 21; Netherlands - Dec 14

Website & social: thestarmovie.com, facebook.com/TheStarMovie, instagram.com/thestarmovie, twitter.com/thestarmovie

Wonder (PG)



Starring Jacob Tremblay (The Smurfs 2), Julia Roberts (Notting Hill)

Studio synopsis: Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, August Pullman becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade.

Director: Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being a Wallflower)

Select release dates: USA, Canada - Nov 17; Netherlands - Nov 23; Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong - Nov 30; UK - Dec 1; Singapore - Dec 14; France - Dec 20

Website & social: wonder.movie, facebook.com/WonderTheMovie, instagram.com/WonderTheMovie, twitter.com/WonderTheMovie

Roman J. Israel, Esq (PG-13)



Starring Denzel Washington (American Gangster), Colin Farrell (Fantastic Beasts ...)

Studio synopsis: Denzel Washington stars as Roman Israel, a driven, idealistic defense attorney whose life is upended when a turbulent series of events challenge the activism that has defined his career.

Director: Dan Gilroy (Nightcrawler)

Select release dates: USA - Nov 22; UK - Feb 2

Website & social: facebook.com/RomanJIsraelESQ, twitter.com/RomanJIsraelESQ, instagram.com/RomanJIsraelESQ — AFP Relaxnews