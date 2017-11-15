Police arrest man who punched another over branded sneakers in KLCC (Video)

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have detained a youth following an incident where he allegedly punched another man during an argument in KLCC on Saturday.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Sha­harudin Abdullah said the suspect was arrested at his home in Batu Caves on Tuesday for assaulting the man in front of a firm's signature athletic footwear outlet in KLCC.

"He was brought into custody in Dang Wangi at around 12am on Nov 14.

"The suspect admitted to jumping the queue and punching the man in the face," he told theSun.

Meanwhile, a source revealed that the suspect has previous criminal convictions under Section 380 of the Penal Code for theft.

The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt and Section 351 of the same code for assault.

The incident happened on Nov 11 when the brand's new special edition sneaker was to be released.

The pack was sold on a first-come, first-served basis, with a retail price of RM1,150 for a pair.

The footwear store in KLCC was one of the few to release the shoes.

Due to limited quantities, fans had to camp overnight at the premises to ensure they stood a chance of purchasing the sneakers.

But the fight broke out before the shoes were made available to consumers on Saturday morning.

A video which shows the dispute between two men in front of the store has been making its rounds on social media.

The 50-second video shows an exchange of words between two individuals that led to a scuffle.

The suspect, who was wearing a cap, could be heard shouting about a name list while the other individual calmly explains to him that the outlet has always practised a first-come, first-served policy for limited releases.

The suspect can be seen getting agitated and punching the victim in the face.

Watch the video here: