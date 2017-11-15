Police officer apologises for 'cut and paste' remark at Pastor Koh inquiry

KUALA LUMPUR: A police observer has made an official apology at the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia's (Suhakam) inquiry, for alleging that a piece of evidence tendered by Pastor Raymond Koh's family's lawyers was a "cut and paste" job.

ASP Nuzulan Mohd Din from the police Prosecution Division and Legal (D5), stood up at the commencement of the inquiry to object to the evidence, which was submitted by the lawyers to the panel on Nov 3.

The evidence in question was an online news article that had a picture of masked policemen without any insignia on their attire, arresting a suspect.

Nuzulan said the picture which was tendered as an exhibit was a "cut and paste" from an original picture from a website, which had shown policemen with their insignia.

Nuzulan argued that the evidence which was tendered by the lawyers was purportedly to "mengelirukan" (mislead) a witness who had testified on Nov 3.

"We look into this matter seriously ... it is a serious offence under the Section 192 of the Penal Code. The police will take further action pertaining to the document tendered by the lawyers.

"We want for the exhibit to be removed and the witness's statement to be retracted," he told the three-panel inquiry chaired by Suhakam commissioner Datuk Mah Weng Kwai.

Koh family lawyer Datuk Jerald Gomez, disputed the allegation, stating that Nuzulan had made an objection without thoroughly checking the facts.

"That is an accusation coming from a senior officer of PDRM to another officer of the court," he said. "It is very clear that if you go to the website right now, you will have exactly the picture printed out in 49A (the tendered evidence)," Jerald argued.

Both sides were later called to the panel to resolve the dispute.

Mah ruled that there were no "cut and paste" involved in the evidence submitted by the lawyers.

Nuzulan later agreed that there was confusion with regards to the picture and apologised for the "cut and paste" remark.