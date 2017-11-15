QSR Brands to collaborate with developers to open new outlets

SEREMBAN: QSR Brands (M) Holdings Bhd, the operator of the Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) and Pizza Hut restaurant chains, plans to work closely with major developers nationwide to open restaurants as part of its new business model.

Its managing director, Datuk Mohamed Azahari Kamil, said the company wants to collaborate with developers that are undertaking integrated township developments.

“In order for us to grow, we need to identify potential collaborators and partners as we believe in the spirit of collaboration that will make it easier for us, both in terms of reducing our cost as well as marketing KFC within the local community.”

He was speaking to reporters today in Bandar Sri Sendayan near here after the groundbreaking of KFC’s 700th outlet in Malaysia.

Also present were Matrix Concepts Holdings Bhd chairman Datuk Mohamad Haslah Mohamad Amin and group managing director Datuk Lee Tian Hock.

Mohamed Azahari said this is the first collaboration between QSR Brands and a developer in Negri Sembilan.

“In fact, we have forged collaborations with many major developers such as in Selangor and it is an ongoing process.

He said six more KFC restaurants would be opened by year-end. – Bernama