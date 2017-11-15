SMRT, LTA investigate MRT train accident

SINGAPORE: SMRT Corporation, the operator of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) in Singapore, and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) are investigating a train accident today at the Joo Koon station.

"This morning at 8.18am, a train heading in the direction of Tuas Link Station stalled at Joo Koon Station. At 8.19am, a second train stopped behind the first faulty train. At 8.20am, the second train moved forward unexpectedly, and came into contact with the first train," they said in a joint statement here.

According to the statement, 23 passengers and two SMRT staff sustained light to moderate injuries, and have been sent to the Ng Teng Fong Hospital and National University Hospital.

There are five stops to the Tuas Link station from the Joo Koon station.

The Joo Koon station is on the East-West Line, popularly referred to as the Green line, and has 35 stations between the Tuas Link and Changi Airport.

SMRT, the operator, said all trains were running despite the accident but added that passengers might face intermittent delays of 10 to 30 minutes heading towards the Tuas Link station, the last station of the Green Line in the east.

As at 1pm, free bus services were being provided at regular intervals between the Tuas Link station and the Jurong East station where the Green line meets the North-South Line or the Red Line.

The MRT (Mass Rapid Transit) system forms the major component of the railway system in Singapore, with the network covering 198.6km of route and having 119 stations.

The eight lines were built by the LTA, a statutory board of the Government of Singapore, and the trains are operated by SMRT Corporation and SBS Transit. — Bernama