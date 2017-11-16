31 of Kim Jong-Nam's belongings recovered from his remains

SHAH ALAM: Police kept 31 valuable items belonging to Kim Jong-Nam after the hospital staff had recovered them from his remains at the Putrajaya Hospital on Feb 13, the High Court learnt today.

The 18th witness in the case, Sgt Shamsul Bahrin Abdullah from the KLIA2 police station testified that he had gone to the hospital with his colleague Sgt Zambri at 1.35pm, on the same day after receiving information that Jong-Nam had died at the hospital from a female constable named Suriani.

He said that he had gone to the Emergency Department and queried the staff there before he was directed to where the remains were.

"The remains was on a stretcher and was covered in white cloth. I had taken a peak to roughly see the condition of the body.

"About roughly 10 feet away, some of the hospital staff were inspecting and perusing through the personal belongings of the deceased whilst filling up a declaration form for formality purposes," he told the High Court.

He also testified that he had learnt that the identity of the deceased was Kim-Chol upon receiving his passport from hospital staff.

Among the items were Kim's watch, spectacles, foreign currency, handphones, a notebook, ring, chain, cards, clothing items, shaver, and cologne.

After informing his superiors of the death, Shamsul Bahrin said he received orders to open investigation papers and proceeded to collect the deceased's valuables, to be stored at the safe in the Sepang police district headquarters.

He said the items were handed over to two officers to be stored there, on the evening of Feb 13.

The trial will resume on Nov 28 for four days, before continuing over several dates in January, February and March of next year.

Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 25, and Doan Thi Huong, 29, along with four others still at large, were charged with the murder of Kim Chol, 45, at the KL International Airport 2 (KLIA2) departure hall at 9am on Feb 13, this year.

It was reported that Jong-nam was at KLIA2 on Feb 13 to board a flight to Macau, when two women approached him and suddenly wiped his face with toxic liquid, which was later identified as VX nerve agent.