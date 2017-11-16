AirAsia lauds Changi T4 as model airport of the future

SINGAPORE: AirAsia this morning announced its plan to enhance air travel experience through digitalisation, setting Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 4 (T4) as the model airport of the future for low-cost carriers (LCC).

AirAsia will use data from its operations at Changi T4, which boasts the Fast and Seamless Travel (FAST) system, as an ongoing case study on how to improve LCC airport processes through greater digitalisation, with lessons from its experience at T4 to be rolled out across AirAsia Group.

AirAsia Group CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said moving to T4 is another step in its journey to become a digital airline. It has already embarked on a series of measures to make its pre-flight, inflight and post-flight experiences better and more enjoyable for customers, from ROKKI, its ‘Amazon

of the Skies’ online shopping and Travel 3Sixty on-ground activities to its financial product Big Pay and loyalty programme and virtual currency BIG Loyalty.

"We also plan to work with Palantir to develop a secure entry system for trusted travellers to speed up immigration at airports within Asean through

collaboration with airports and government agencies, as well as improve operational, safety and commercial processes within the group by integrating data from multiple sources using Skywise by Airbus," said Fernandes.