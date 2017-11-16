All-new Myvi: 'Lagi best' and more

THE third-generation Perodua Myvi was launched today. Other than its attractive RM44,300-RM55,300 price range across five variants and a number of nice features that were announced last week, Perodua also shared the latest news – the new Myvi has received a five-star safety rating from the Asean NCAP. Such a rating will surely complement its the expected popularity of this hatchback that offers modern technology, youthful design, versatile space and intelligent safety.

“This new model features technology which was previously only available in premium cars, this all-new Myvi also sets a benchmark for us in terms of quality, design and overall offerings for our future models,” Perodua president and CEO, Datuk Aminar Rashid Salleh said during the launch in Putrajaya.

Among the key features of the new Myvi is the Advanced Safety Assist (ASA), which has four main functions:

-Pre-Collision Warning alerts the driver that a collision is imminent.

-Should the driver is still unaware of the impending collision, Pre-Collision Braking will activate, by applying the brakes.

-Front Departure Alert gives a warning to the driver that the vehicle in front has moved. This is particularly useful in heavy traffic.

-Pedal Misoperation Control: If the driver accidentally selects “Drive” (D) instead of “Reverse” (R) when there is an obstacle in front such as a wall, this feature will assist in suppressing the engine if the accelerator pedal is pushed.

“These features are a first for this price segment. However safety is still in the hands of the driver and the system is only there to assist,” Aminar said.

The ASA features are limited in their application as the forward-facing stereo camera will only operate under the right conditions. This means that if the camera is very dirty or there is very bright sunshine, for example, it may not work optimally. Therefore, good, defensive driving is still required, okay?

Other Malaysian-centric features of the car include the built-in toll reader, which is a first for Perodua and an anti-theft hook which made its debut in the Perodua Axia in 2014. The ASA feature and the built-in toll reader are only available in the Advance variant.

This new Myvi posts fuel economy figures of between 20.1 and 21.1 kilometres per litre, making it on average 32% more efficient than the previous model.

Being 205mm longer, 30mm lower and 70mm wider, with a 60mm longer wheelbase than its predecessor, it offers more space inside. A tandem distance of 937mm ensures lots of legroom for all, and luggage space has increased by 69 litres in the outgoing Myvi to 277 litres.

Other features include LED headlamps with follow-me-home function and headlight levelling, LED rear combination lights with light guides and Smart Entry with Push Start, all of which are standard across the range.

All Myvi variants get ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Vehicle Stability Control (VSC). The 1.5 variants come with six airbags while four airbags are standard on 1.3 variants.

Six colours are available – Ivory White, Glittering Silver, Mystical Purple, Lava Red, Peppermint Green (new colour, 1.3 variants only) and Granite Grey (new colour, 1.5 variants only). A five-year/150,000km warranty is offered as standard throughout the range.

Other details of the new Myvi are:

Engines

New 1.3 and 1.5-litre Energy Efficient Vehicle (EEV) engines with Dual VVT-I, built at Daihatsu Perodua Engine Manufacturing Sdn Bhd in Sendayan, Negri Sembilan. All engines use aluminium (cylinder block), which is lighter, more efficient and meet Euro 4 emission standards.

Aerodynamics

Longer, lower and wider than its predecessor, it has air spats, semi-flush rear spoiler and aeroslim wipers that contribute towards a drag coefficient (Cd) of 0.296 – an improvement over the outgoing Myvi’s 0.306.

Body construction and NVH (noise, vibration and harshness)

It has 2.5 times more high-tensile steel than its predecessor, with additional bracing and reinforcements in strategic areas. This increased body rigidity results in improved stability and resistance to front and side collisions. The acoustic windshield contributes to lower NVH levels.

Suspension enhancements

There are front and rear stabiliser bars with increased diameters, new lightweight front lower arm, stiffer rear beam structure with new curved design and redesigned rear cross member for better rigidity.