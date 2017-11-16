Beetle art campaign

VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has embarked on an art campaign with nine Malaysian artists to celebrate the iconic Beetle.

Aptly named the #BeetleInspired campaign, the collaboration delves into the creative minds of these artists as they work on interpreting the Beetle through their respective mediums. A variety of artworks were produced - ranging from graffiti, paintings, calligraphy, doodles, illustrations, pins and various other forms of artistry which showcases Malaysians home-grown talents at their finest.

The nine artists who participated in the #BeetleInspired campaign are Afiq Afify, Dudude Doodle, Eleanor Lim, Kupeh Rodriguez, Kenji Chai, Pestle & Mortar, Pantun Pins, Shani Ahmed and Zami Musa.

“Artists around the world have been using the Beetle as their blank canvas for decades, and it is easy to see why. Designed by Ferdinand Porsche in 1938, the Beetle’s shape has evolved over the years whilst still maintaining its distinct design and characteristics known and loved around the world,” said the company.

VPCM managing director, Erik Winter said: “We are delighted to be able to provide this platform for local artists to showcase their talents, and it’s been amazing to see all the great Beetle-inspired work these creative individuals have produced. We hope to continue to inspire people through our cars and designs.”

VPCM is also currently running an online #BeetleInspired contest from now till Dec 4 for those interested to try their hand at creating their own Beetle artwork. Participants simply need to download an empty template of the Beetle and design it based on their inspiration according to the contest themes of “Love” or “Fun”.

“Winners will be announced in December, and will win exclusive and limited edition merchandise from the artists of the #BeetleInspired campaigns, such as Pestle & Mortar shirts and cute Beetle pins by Pantun.

“To view the completed Beetle artwork by the artists, visit Volkswagen Malaysia’s Facebook and Instagram page. Members of the public keen to participate in the #BeetleInspired contest, please visit https://www.instagram.com/volkswagenmalaysia/”