Bursa opens marginally higher, retreats thereafter

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia opened marginally today higher but retreated ththereafter takinge cue from the weak overnight performance on Wall Street due to the fall in crude oil prices.

At 9.05 am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.46 point easier at 1,722.53 from Wednesday's close of 1,722.99.

The index opened 0.05 of-a-point better at 1,723.04 at 9 am.

On the broader market, losers led gainers by111 to 94 while 221 counters remained unchanged with 1,429 untraded and 20 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 113.94 million shares worth RM29.83 million.

In a note today, Public Investment Bank Bhd said, trading on Asian bourses, including Bursa Malaysia would remain tepid as the markets struggled for direction amid uncertainties surrounding US tax reform plans.

"The record-high valuations also restricted investors' risk appetites," it said.

Meanwhile, Maybank Investment Bank Bhd said locally, there was hardly any catalyst to drive the benchmark higher as the oil and gas stocks came under pressure amid weaker oil prices.

"Technically, we expect the FBM KLCI to trade between 1,718 and 1,730 today, with downside support revised to 1,713 and 1,700," it said.

Among heavyweights, Maybank eased one sen to RM9.20 and Tenaga lost two sen to RM14.82.

Public Bank rose six sen to RM20.48, Sime Darby inched up one sen to RM9.01 and Petronas Chemicals was four sen better at RM7.29.

Of the actives, Asia Bioenergy added 1.5 sen to 22 sen while APFT, Ho Wah Genting, Hubline and Jag remained unchanged at three sen, six sen, 12.5 sen and 12 sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index was 1.16 points firmer at 12,451.17, FBMT 100 Index advanced 2.27 points to 12,093.33, FBM Emas Shariah Index perked 10.49 points to 12,908.95, FBM 70 climbed 23.13 points to 15,437.93 and the FBM Ace was 3.15 points firmer at 6,692.05.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index was 6.89 points better at 3,166.56 and the Plantation Index gained 6.10 points to 7,921.98.

The Finance Index lost 33.0 points to 16,065.91.

The physical price of gold as at 9.30am stood at RM166.12/g, down 73 sen from RM166.85 at 5pm yesterday. — Bernama