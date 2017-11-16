Civil service monthly salary payment remains: Zainal Rahim

PUTRAJAYA: The government will continue with the practice of paying a monthly salary to civil servants.

Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Zainal Rahim Seman refuted online news reports that a twice-a-month salary scheme would be introduced on a trial basis, and that the system was practised in Brunei.

"I advise civil servants not to listen to rumours," he told reporters after closing the National Language Month celebration for the civil service, here today.

The news report claimed that the move was being taken to help the civil servants manage daily expenses following the gradual increase in the price of fuel.

Zainal Rahim said they plan to review Service Circular No 9 of 2011 on the Guide to Use the National Language in the Civil Service by adding auditing and enforcement elements.

"We find that the use of the national language among the people, especially by the local authorities still need to be addressed. As such, the review and amendment of the circular can be used as a guide for all agencies and government departments to strengthen the use of the national language," he said. — Bernama