Clothing smeared with nerve agent examined during Kim Jong-nam murder trial

SHAH ALAM: A police officer who arrested the first accused, Siti Aisyah, in the murder case of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's half-brother Kim Jong-nam, appeared traumatised when asked to open an exhibit bag which contained a blouse without sleeves belonging to the suspect at the High Court here.

Selangor police contingent headquarters D9 (Special Investigation Division) officer, Supt Nasri Mansor said he was afraid to open the bag for fear he might be affected (by VX nerve agent residue).

"During the raid and seizure, I suffered its side-effects for a week after handling the blouse without wearing gloves," he said when cross-examined by Siti Aisyah's counsel Gooi Soon Seng.

"The part smeared with poison had been cut off and disposed when analysed by Dr S. Raja and what is in the exhibit bag are the remains," Gooi said. "As such the exhibit can be opened."

Deputy public prosecutor Muhamad Iskandar Ahmad did not object to opening the exhibit bag and left the matter to the discretion of the court.

Judge Datuk Azmi Ariffin allowed the bag to be opened, after all parties including the prosecution and defence agreed and were reminded that it was to be opened at one's own risk.

He also allowed all parties to put on surgical masks while in court.

Earlier, Gooi had told Nasri to open the exhibit as he wanted to show the markings made on the blouse using a marker pen, as they were not visible when seen through the exhibit bag.

Nasri, the 16th witness, explained that the markings were missing as the section of the blouse had been cut off for analysis in the laboratory.

In response to a question by Gooi, Nasri denied there were two other women named "Mey' and "Wati" renting the room with Siti Aisyah since last year.

Nasri was testifying in the trial of Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 25, and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, 28, who were charged along with four others still at large, with the murder of Jong-nam who was using the alias Kim Chol, 45, at the departure hall of Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) at 9am on Feb 13.

The hearing before Justice Datuk Azmi Ariffin resumes tomorrow. — Bernama