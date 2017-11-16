Couple, son dead, daughter seriously injured in revenge-fuelled bloodbath

KOTA BARU: In what appears to have been a revenge-fuelled attack, a married couple was fatally stabbed and their son, bludgeoned to death at their two-storey house-cum-hardware store in Taman Bahagia, Wakaf Mek Zainab here today.

The deceased were identified as father of four Kha Eng Ni, 42, wife, Chua Joo Seok, 43, and Zee Hanz, 13.

The couple's daughter, Xing Rhuu, 15, who was struck on the head with a blunt object was seriously injured in the incident believed to have occurred between 1.30pm to 2pm.

"The couple was stabbed several times in the chest with a sharp implement while their son and daughter were hit on the head with a blunt object," state police deputy chief Datuk Din Ahmad told reporters at the scene of the crime here.

He said Xing Rhuu was sent to the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital where she was warded at the intensive care unit.

Din added the police were alerted of the killings by a telephone call at 2.30pm from a member of the public who saw Eng Ni's blood-soaked body in front of the house.

He said a police team found Chua's body in the kitchen while the couple's son's body and critically injured Xing Rhuu were found on the ground floor.

"The lone assailant must have used a knife taken from the kitchen to commit the killings which appear to have been revenge-motivated as no money or valuables belonging to the family were taken. The assailant escaped in Eng Ni's van.

"Blood-stained footprints, believed to be those of the killer were found at the foot of the steps of the two-storey house. We believe Eng Ni put up a struggle before he was stabbed to death.

"The house was the family's hardware goods store and they were there to audit the goods," he said, adding that two more family members, aged eight and 18, survived because they did not follow the family to the house. — Bernama