DAP rep Chong retracts word 'gratification' after motion to suspend him

KUCHING: Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen retracted an allegation against the State Secretary following a motion moved by Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Abdul Karim moved the motion to seek the approval of the Assembly members to suspend Chong from the remaining session of the current sitting after the member for Kota Sentosa uttered the word 'gratification' at the sitting against State Secretary Tan Sri Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Gani.

"I retract the word 'gratification' but the question is that all the applications for permanent residence in the state are sitting on the desk of the State Secretary," said Chong, in reply to Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamed Asfia Awang Nasar's question if he wished to retract the word.

In his speech during the debate on the Supply Bill 2018, Chong had accused the State Secretary of failing to approve the applications for permanent resident status in Sarawak, saying, "I am wondering what the State Secretary is doing. Why do you keep them sitting in your office? Are you waiting for these applicants to come and approach you to give you gratification for what you are supposed to do?"

Abdul Karim in his motion said that the word 'gratification' was used in the criminal laws of Malaysia including the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and the Penal Code to mean dishonesty and abuse of power.

Following Chong's agreement to retract his word, the Speaker made a ruling that Chong could still attend tomorrow's sitting, which is the final day of the current sitting. – Bernama