Flash floods force closure of school in S'wak
Posted on 16 November 2017 - 12:20pm
Last updated on 16 November 2017 - 03:09pm
MIRI: The high-tide phenomenon caused flash floods in some places in the Subis district, forcing a primary school to close, according to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee.
It said in a statement that floodwaters affected the ground floor, teachers' quarters and field of Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Bulau and cut off the access road to the school.
The school has 39 pupils, 12 teachers and an administrative staff.
The statement said the Meteorological Department had forecast thunderstorms in some places in the evening and rain in some places at night, but the floods in the morning were unexpected. – Bernama