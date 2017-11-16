Foreign worker agent claims trial to human trafficking

PETALING JAYA: A foreign worker recruitment agent was charged in the sessions court here today with three counts of human trafficking.

Yeu Shen Chwan, 42, is accused of committing the offences involving an Indonesian woman, Nuryetni Seko, 27, for the purpose of forced labour exploitation, between Mar 11, 2012, and Feb 5, 2016.

He allegedly committed the offences at three houses, in Bandar Putra Permai, Puchong; Bandar Puchong Utama; and Damansara Utama, under Section 13(b) of Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, which carries a jail term of up to 20 years and is liable to a fine, upon conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Shafiq Hasim did not propose bail as the accused was also facing another charge at another sessions court.

In mitigation, counsel P. G. Cyril who represented the accused, requested for a lower bail as his client had a wife and three young children to support.

Judge Hilmiah Yusof set bail at RM10,000 for each charge, and Nov 28 for remention.

Yeu was also ordered to surrender his passport to the court and report to the nearest police station once a month. — Bernama