Former officer admits to accepting bribe

IPOH: A former officer of the Perak Mineral and Geoscience Department pleaded guilty in the sessions court, here, today to accepting a bribe for official work two years ago.

R. Thangavelu, 61, who was then attached to the department's Technical Services Division, was charged with receiving RM300 from Mohamad Imran Abdullah over an official dealing with the accused.

Thangavelu, now a pensioner, was charged with committing the offence at his room on the first floor, Technical Services Division of the Mineral and Geoscience Department at 4.10pm, on Sept 4, 2015.

The charge under Section 165 of the Penal Code carries a jail term of up to two years or a fine, or both.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission deputy public prosecutor Nurul Wahida Jalaluddin appeared for the prosecution, while Thangavelu was represented by lawyer M.Kathan.

Judge S. Indra Nehru set Dec 19 for sentence pending the full report and facts of the case. – Bernama