Govt targets 100 legal companions next year

SHAH ALAM: The government targets to station 100 legal companions for child sexual abuse cases at all 22 branches of the Legal Aid Department (LAD) nationwide next year.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said, to ensure the smoothness of the programme, LAD would appoint lawyers from the Malaysian Bar Council as LAD panel lawyers to act as legal companions.

"The lawyers are selected from among those with background and vast experience in handling criminal cases especially sexual crimes involving children.

"The legal companions will provide legal consultations to the victims because often in such cases the victims are ignorant of their rights ... why they have to go to the police station, to the hospital. We make them understand the legal requirements," she told reporters.

She was met after launching the Legal Aid (Amendment) Act 2017 at the Law Faculty of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) here today, which was also attended by LAD director-general Datuk Haini Hassan, Prime Minister's Department Legal Affairs Division director-general Datuk Jalil Marzuki, and faculty dean Datuk Prof Dr Rahmat Mohamad.

Azalina also presented letters of appointment as panel lawyers for the legal companions to six lawyers.

Providing the service of legal companions to juvenile victims of sexual offences was among the new concepts which were introduced in the act that would be enforced on Dec 1.

According to Azalina, through the new service, it was hoped that society would get more benefit and impact compared to the existing LAD service which was more focused on family cases.

"The service also complements the government's effort and commitment to protect the rights and interests of children specifically those who are sexual crime victims," she added.

Earlier, in her speech, she said the government had enacted the Legal Aid (Amendment) Act 2017 or A1548 Act which was gazetted on Oct 17, 2017 based on four principles, namely, justice, social justice, equality and human rights and humanity. – Bernama