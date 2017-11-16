Investigation into alleged sexual predator teacher ongoing: Kamalanathan

KUALA LUMPUR: Investigations into a sexual harassment case involving a Tamil school teacher are still underway, says Education Deputy Minister Datuk P. Kamalanathan.

He said the teacher was currently placed at the District Education Office and the police should be allowed to conduct their investigations before further action was taken.

He was commenting on a case involving the 56-year-old Tamil school teacher who allegedly promised to secure employment for a former Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) female student, in exchange for sexual favours.

The teacher, who is also an MIC branch leader, reportedly made the proposal via the student's mother, before an audio clip of their conversation lasting eight minutes 49 seconds went viral on WhatsApp, including the man's claims that he had assisted many girls find employment after they had sex with him.

It is understood however, that the teacher had resigned from the MIC following the spread of the alleged exposure. — Bernama