Ipoh home owner distraught as vehicles routinely damage his house

IPOH: A house owner on Jalan Kledang, Menglembu is living in fear after the wall of his home was smashed by passing vehicles more than seven times in three years.

Wong Fook Wei, 50, said his house is located at a corner and speeding vehicles tend to hit the wall.

He said the latest incident occurred at 1.30am today.

Wong said he has brought up the matter with the Ipoh City Council, adding that he wants the council to build a hump, but was told that construction can only proceed next year.

"In view of the latest incident, I want the council to speed up the construction. We cannot wait for somebody to get injured before we act. Fortunately no untoward incidents have occurred to date," he added.

Wong, a trader, said he suffered losses of up to RM16,000 including insurance claims for his car, which was damaged in one of the incidents.

When contacted, an Ipoh City Council spokesman said Wong's problem would be addressed.