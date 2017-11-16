Johnson & Johnson Innovation launches new skincare challenge

JOHNSON & JOHNSON Innovation is taking skincare very seriously this winter, with the launch of its 'Digital Beauty QuickFire Challenge'.

The concept will encourage students, entrepreneurs, researchers, and start-up companies to create "the most novel, future-forward digital beauty solutions in an effort to provide better skincare outcomes for consumers around the world," according to a statement from the beauty giant. The winning participant will receive up to US$50,000 (RM209,225) in funding to help make their idea become a reality, along with access to a network of industry experts residency for up to one year at an available Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS location.

"The next beauty tech disrupters are out there, and this Challenge will help us identify the most promising potential partners in the co-creation of meaningful, future-forward skin solutions," said Sebastien Guillon, President, Global Beauty, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

The challenge will focus on three innovation areas – 'Insights-Generating Tools', which allow consumers to become better informed about their skincare choices, 'Impact Tracking Devices and Adherence Solutions' that allow them to monitor the effects of pollution, UV, and skin biomarkers on their complexions, and 'Digital Technologies or Devices' that increase efficacy for consumers with skin conditions that are typically difficult to treat, such as acne and eczema.

The deadline for entry to the Digital Beauty QuickFire Challenge is Jan 19, 2018, with winners selected and announced in the springtime. For more information, see https://jlabs.tv/DigitalBeauty. — AFP Relaxnews