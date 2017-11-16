Kad Mesra loyalty points now three times more

PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (PDB) today announced the new loyalty point structure for its Kad Mesra, where customers will enjoy three Mesra points for every litre spent on all type of fuels – Primax 95 and 97, Dynamic Diesel Euro 2 and Euro 5.

The revised point structure is currently the highest value being offered in the fuel retail market, allowing faster and easier redemption. For comparison, with a fuel up of 225 litres, Kad Mesra members will receive a total of 675 points which is equivalent to RM6.75. as opposed to 450 points or RM5, from other fuel retailers for the same fill up.

PDB head of marketing for retail business, Abang Jimmy Abang Mordian said: “Today’s cost of living has become increasingly challenging. This new point structure will provide greater savings to our customers, where they can redeem points in a faster and more convenient manner, at any of our over 1,000 stations nationwide.

“Additionally, we have many rewarding programmes and campaigns in place running all-year-long. These are initiatives that have been specifically designed to meet the lifestyle needs of our customers, beyond our offerings at the station. Our aim is for our customers to be delighted upon knowing that in everything that we do, we have always kept their best interest at heart.”

Petronas Kad Mesra is PDB’s loyalty programme that offers its customers instant point redemption for any purchases made on fuel or items sold at its convenience store, Kedai Mesra. Points accumulated can be used to redeem fuel and items from Kedai Mesra.

Also, in conjunction with celebrating the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One team’s victory for the fourth consecutive year, PDB will extend a special offer for customers to purchase the limited-edition Petronas 4X World Champion t-shirt at RM15 plus 200 Mesra points (retail price: RM20). The t-shirt will be made available from Dec 1 onwards, on a first-come-first-served basis and while stock lasts.