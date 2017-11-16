KFA to commence mission to privatise

ALOR STAR: The Kedah Football Association (KFA) has kicked off its privatisation mission to ensure the future direction of the team is on the right track, the State Legislative Assembly was told today.

State Youth and Sports Committee chairman Datuk Aminuddin Omar said even though Kedah felt it was not ready to realise the privatization ambition, he felt the effort was needed to ensure the future of Kedah football was assured.

"This is in line with the Football Association of Malaysia's plan to see all football teams in the country privatised, we know not only Kedah but others are also keen on the privatisation mission.

Even though we felt were not ready to find a sponsor or leader to head the privatisation mission ... all these will take time but we will persevere," he said in reply to a question by Mohd Nasir Mustafa (PAS-Kubang Rotan) at the state assembly question and answer session today.

Replying to a question by Mohd Nasir who wanted to know the revenue and expenditure of KFA, Aminuddin who is also KFA honorary secretary said the association's income from 2013 to last year was estimated at RM68 million while expenditure was estimated at RM67 million.

"For the League, FA Cup and Malaysia Cup competitions, ticket collection last year was RM3.2 million while this year's ticket sales amounted to RM4 million.

The annual expenditure to manage the team costs KFA RM27 million while the payment of salaries alone for Super League was more than RM800,000 a month," he said.

Replying to a question by Nor Saidi Nanyan (BN-Kuah) who wanted to know the status of the Asian Football Conferation (AFC) licence application for Kedah, Aminuddin said the Football Malaysia Limited Liability Partnership (FMLLP) chief executive officer Kevin Ramalingam had announced there was no official result on KFA thus far.

"We will work at the management level to obtain the licence for us to compete in the AFC Cup next year," he said. – Bernama