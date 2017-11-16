MRT collision: Number of injured passengers increase to 36

SINGAPORE: The total number of injured passengers in Wednesday's MRT train collision rose to 36 after seven more people sought treatment at the National University Hospital (NUH) and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, Channel NewsAsia reported today.

The report said NUH admitted one walk-in patient, while Ng Teng Fong General Hospital admitted five new walk-in cases, and one other patient was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital by ambulance.

As of 6pm today, four of the new patients have been discharged while three are still being treated, the report said quoting a joint statement by the Land Transport Authority and SMRT Corporation.

The three injured who were warded for observation on Wednesday remained in hospitals, it said.

"The Ministry of Transport, Land Transport Authority and SMRT are in touch with the injured passengers. Other passengers affected by the collision yesterday may reach out to duty officers at any SMRT station (along the North-South Line, East-West Line and Circle Line) for assistance at any time," the statement said.

Six Malaysians were injured in the collision with five discharged on Wednesday while one is still admitted to the NUH. — Bernama