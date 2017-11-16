MyHSR to call tender for Social Impact Assessment consultant on high-speed rail project

KUALA LUMPUR: MyHSR Corporation Sdn Bhd will call for a tender to appoint the Social Impact Assessment (SIA) consultant for the Kuala Lumpur (KL)-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) project on Friday.

The appointed consultant will be required to complete an independent assessment on the social and land use impact arising from the implementation of the KL-Singapore HSR project within Malaysia, MyHSR Corp said in a statement today.

Its CEO Datuk Mohd Nur Ismal Mohamed Kamal said: “We encourage firms with the relevant experience to participate in the tender to ensure that the KL-Singapore HSR project is implemented to international standards, not only from the project implementation angle, but also in terms of managing the social and environmental aspects.”

The tender is open to experienced companies registered with the Ministry of Finance, while individual consultants from companies that are responsible to conduct the study must be registered either with the Malaysia Institute of Planner or the Malaysia Social Impact Association, it said.

This SIA study, a requirement under the Town and Country Plan Act 1976 (Act 172) for government mega projects, aims to determine and analyse the social and land use impact arising from the three stages of the KL-Singapore HSR project development, namely pre-construction (planning and design), construction and operations.

The consultants were also required to identify effective mitigation measures for implementation, MyHSR added.

For more information, interested firms can visit MyHSR Corp’s website at http://www.myhsr.com.my/tenders/kl-sg-hsr-project at 12am on Friday, Nov 17, 2017. – Bernama