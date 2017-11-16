No repayments from 495 Kedah Scholarship Board loan recipients

ALOR STAR: A total of 495 of the 2,607 recipients of education loans from the Kedah Scholarship Board (LBNK) have been classified as defaulters who failed to make repayments amounting to RM5.1 million, the state legislative assembly was told today.

State Education, Non-Governmental Bodies and Transportation Committee chairman Datuk Tajul Urus Mat Zain said the borrowers had never paid back their loans since the repayment date agreed upon in the education loan agreement.

"However, the administration has started the repayment collection procedures such as issuing a notice of claim, filing lawsuits, judgement and visiting the home or office of the borrowers," he said.

He was replying to a question from Mohamed Taulan Mat Rasul (PAS-Tokai) on the number of LBNK defaulters and the amount they owed.

Tajul said that RM90,000 was allocated this year to file lawsuits against some of the borrowers, involving 1,171 borrowers' files.

As of Oct 25, he said, 75% of the 2,607 borrowers were actively paying back through monthly instalments via payroll deduction or Account 2 of the Employees Provident Fund (EPF). – Bernama