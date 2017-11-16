No signs indicating arson as cause for tragic fire that killed family

GEORGE TOWN: Investigations into the pre-dawn fire that wiped out the family of a Penang politician on Wednesday at Pintasan Cecil, has so far found no sign of foul play, said Penang Fire & Rescue Department (JBPM) director Saadon Moktar.

He said JBPM are currently gathering information from several witnesses over the investigation of the fire.

"We are still investigating the cause of fire, so far we just had finished the initial stage of investigation and had found nothing that can lead us to believe that the fire was caused by arson," he told theSun.

On the safety aspects of the houses around the neighbourhood, Saadon said that the building design of the cluster house which has only one door does not violate any law.

He said as the house falls under the home category, the building was deemed safe to be occupied.

On Wednesday, the double story unit of the cluster house in Pintasan Cecil 5 at Weld Quay was razed after a fire broke out at about 6am.

The fire saw the entire family of MCA Tanjung youth chief Lim Swee Bok perish after they were believed to have been overcome by excess smoke inhalation.

Early today, MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai paid his respects to the family at Sri Saujana Apartment in Lebuh Maccalum.

Liow arrived at about 11.40am and spent about an hour with Swee Bok.

Also accompanying Liow were MCA vice president Senator Datin Paduka Che Mei Fun, vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siang and Penang MCA chairman Datuk Tan Teik Cheng.

During a press conference Liow said the party was greatly saddened what happened. He said the party has also arranged a counseling session for Swee Bok to help him to cope with the tragedy.