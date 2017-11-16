Number of flood evacuees in Kedah rises to 602 at noon

Posted on 16 November 2017 - 03:09pm Last updated on 16 November 2017 - 03:14pm

ALOR STAR: The number of flood evacuees in Kedah increased to 602 at noon from 496 in the morning.

Kubang Pasu Civil Defence Force officer Kamarulzaman Kasa said in a statement that the 145 families were being accommodated at five relief centres in Kubang Pasu.

The relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Changlun is housing 235 evacuees, Kampung Betong surau, 94; Kampung Tebing surau, 67; Kampung Lahar relief centre, 130; and Kampung Bata hall, 76; he said.

He advised the people to move out of their homes if they were instructed to do so by the authorities. — Bernama