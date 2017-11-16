Over 1,000 Penang flood victims receive health treatment: Dr Subramaniam

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 1,000 flood victims have sought treatment since the floods that hit Penang recently, said Health Minister Dr S. Subramaniam.

However, he said there was no rise in the number of specific health cases which could be attributed to the natural disaster.

"Most of the health facilities in Penang have already been operating as normal. However, there is one rural clinic in Kepala Batas that is unserviceable," he told reporters after attending a Deepavali gathering organised by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) here today.

Meanwhile, Dr Subramaniam, who is also MIC President, said the party had started preparing for the 14th General Election which would see MIC fielding new candidates of between 50% and 60%.

"We have identified several candidates and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak has been given the list.

"We have three to four candidates for each constituency and they need to go through vetting first," he said.

Earlier, some 250 recipients from seven welfare associations received cash aid from TNB at the annual event. – Bernama