Palestine wants to emulate 1M'sia spirit

KUALA LUMPUR: Palestine hopes to emulate the 1Malaysia spirit – a concept mooted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, that encapsulates the very idea of unity in diversity – as it works towards full reconciliation between warring factions, Palestine Ambassador to Malaysia Datuk Dr Anwar Al Agha said.

"We (Palestinians) have to be united despite all the situation and that's why we call upon all parties in Palestine to come together.

"We don't want to look into private benefits of individuals, but we want to have what Malaysians always say ... Just like 1Malaysia, (we want) 1Palestine," he said.

Al Agha thanked the Malaysian government for "doing its best" and using every avenue possible to highlight the Palestinian issue at the international level, as well as the Malaysian people for being so passionate about the Palestinian cause.

"We would like to personally thank the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and his deputy, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for their real support to Palestine. There are no international events (that they went) without mentioning about Palestine," Al Agha said.

The 1Malaysia concept, introduced by Najib in 2010 emphasises the importance of national unity regardless of race, background, or religious belief for a better future.

Al Agha said the Palestinian leadership under President Mahmoud Abbas are very much keen on the reconciliation efforts ongoing between his Fatah movement and Hamas under the strong support of the Egyptian government.

According to reports, the reconciliation agreement reached between the two sides was signed in Cairo on Oct 12, in which they agreed on a complete handover of Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip to Fatah by Dec 1 and to enable the consensus government, the Palestinian Authority, under Fatah to have full control of the enclave.

As part of the agreement, the Gaza Strip's border crossings with Israel and Egypt were handed over by Hamas to the Palestinian Authority on Nov 1, reports said.

Speaking at the event organised by the embassy to commemorate the 13th Anniversary of Yasser Arafat's death here today, Al Agha said the current leadership under Mahmoud Abbas will continue Arafat's fight to have an independent Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital.

"We also hope the United Nations, the international community will pressure the Israeli government to come and make real peace. We want to see the existence of the independent state of Palestine as announced by Arafat in 1988," he added.

Arafat, the first President of the Palestinian Authority died on Nov 11, 2004 at the age of 75. – Bernama