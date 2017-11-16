Police have identified suspects behind data breach (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have identified the individuals allegedly behind the massive data breach involving over 46 million mobile phone subscribers.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the suspects are several individuals from a company who took advantage during the transfer of data.

"I can assure that no syndicates are involved with the case. We believe the company itself is not involved in the crime.

"We have some leads pertaining to the matter," he told reporters after attending the 11th police's civil servants assembly at the Police College in Cheras here today.

Mohamad Fuzi added that Bukit Aman's Commercial Crime Investigation Department is currently working with service providers to pinpoint the source of the leak, but the motive has yet to be established.

He said initial investigations revealed that the breach could have occurred during a data transfer, when a number of crooked employees of a company were able to take advantage of the situation.

The massive data breach was first reported last month by online forum Lowyat.net, which said it had received information that someone was trying to sell huge databases of personal information.

Lowyat had on Monday said the leaked data was allegedly sold for an undisclosed amount of the digital currency Bitcoin.

Contained are lists of mobile phone numbers, identification card numbers, home addresses, and the SIM card data of 46.2 million customers from at least 12 Malaysian mobile phone operators.

The data is also believed to contain the private information of more than 80,000 individuals leaked from records of the Malaysian Medical Council, the Malaysian Medical Association, and the Malaysian Dental Association, Lowyat.net reportedly said.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chief operating officer Mazlan Ismail had on Tuesday said the regulatory body had met with local telecommunications companies to cooperate in the investigation.

On the matter of CIMB's lost tapes incident, Mohamad Fuzi said an element of negligence is believed to be behind the case.

Police have also ruled out any sabotage attempt behind the matter.

Meanwhile, in a statement, CIMB Bank said the investigation is still ongoing and it's premature at this stage for it to make further statements on the matter.

"We are, however, confident that heightened security measures and strengthened internal processes will maintain the safety of our customers' transactions," it added.

On Nov 8, CIMB said several magnetic tapes containing back-up data were lost in transit during routine operations.

On Datuk Sri Liow Soon Hee, who has been charged with assaulting three Rela personnel and for drug use, Mohamad Fuzi said there was no travel restriction on him as the court had not issued one.

"He is free to travel but when the time comes, he has to face the law. We are also investigating previous cases he was allegedly involved in," Mohamad Fuzi said.

Meanwhile, police are also in the midst of verifying a recording of the conversation which went viral revealing a vernacular school teacher coaxing a woman to persuade her teenage daughter to have sex with him, with the promise of employment.

"We need a report from the victim to proceed with the probe. We have also recorded a statement from the man," he said.

The man teaches at a primary school in Bestari Jaya and was also an MIC branch leader in Kuala Selangor, but tendered his resignation from the party soon after being reprimanded by the party's leaders.

The demands made by the man were caught in the audio file recorded by the student's mother on her cell phone.