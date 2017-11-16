Police report lodged over Facebook posting that insulted prophet

KUANTAN: The Kuantan 4B Youth Movement today lodged a police report against the owner of a Facebook account under the name Asiah Abd Latif for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad and his family.

Its chairman, Mohd Jalaludin Fikri Jamal, said it was feared that the posting on women's rights by the account owner could be misleading as the remarks had received support from some readers.

"As a Muslim, she (Asiah) should have not come out with such an insulting statement on Prophet Muhammad which could spark anger among Muslims in the country. She also seems to have manipulated Quranic verses," he told reporters after lodging the report at the Kuantan district police headquarters, here.

Asiah is alleged to have uploaded the Facebook posting at 8.29pm last Sunday, commenting on Muslim women who are often frightened by the negative perception of the divorcee status in Muslim society since the time of Prophet Muhammad.

In the posting, the account owner also mentioned verses 128 and five of the An-Nisa' chapter and At-Tahrim chapter respectively, which she claimed to be examples of how fearful Prophet Muhammad's wives were of being deserted. — Bernama