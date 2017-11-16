'The Punisher': Netflix's latest Marvel show lands Friday

THE PUNISHER, a new Marvel series developed for Netflix, will be released on the screening site Friday, Nov17. Jon Bernthal plays a violent vigilante antihero who finds himself embroiled in a military conspiracy.

Fans of the Marvel franchise were expecting the show to premiere in Oct. However, following the Las Vegas shooting, which killed 58 people and injured over 500, Oct 1, Netflix delayed the release of its original creation. The 13 episodes will now be available to subscribers this Friday evening.

The Punisher follows the bloody adventures of Frank Castle, a former Marine on a mission to punish the criminals responsible for the death of his wife and children. Under the pseudonym, The Punisher, he hopes to discover the truth about various injustices affecting him and his family. In his search for the truth, the hero finds himself drawn into a military conspiracy that runs deeper than New York's criminal underworld.

After revisiting the adventures of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist, then bringing them together for The Defenders, Netflix and Marvel are extending their partnership with a sixth show based on the Frank Castle character. The hero has, in fact, already appeared in season two of Daredevil, played by Jon Bernthal.

The actor is set to return to the role for the new show's 13 upcoming episodes. The American actor rose to prominence on the small screen playing Shane Walsh in the early seasons of The Walking Dead. He has since starred in Show Me a Hero on HBO and has branched out to the big screen in recent years. After Fury, Sicario, Baby Driver and Wind River, Jon Bernthal will star in next year's Neil Armstrong biopic, First Man, directed by Damien Chazelle. — AFP Relaxnews

Watch the trailer: