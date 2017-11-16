Ringgit opens lower against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit opened lower against the US dollar today after rising to a year high yesterday following the recent strengthening of oil prices and the anticipation of better economic growth for the third quarter this year, said a dealer.

At 9.07 am, the local unit stood at 4.1740/1770 against the greenback from Wednesday's close of 4.1730/1760.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was slightly weaker against the Singapore dollar at 3.0764/0804 from 3.0760/0791 on Wednesday and increased against the yen to 3.6958/6994 from 3.6877/6910 yesterday.

The local unit appreciated against the euro to 4.9178/9230 from 4.9309/9349 and declined against the British pound to 5.4992/5036 from Wednesday's 5.4990/5046. – Bernama