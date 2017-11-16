River of Life project 76% completed: FT Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: The River of Life (RoL) project is 76% completed and full completion is expected in 2020.

The Federal Territories Ministry in a written reply distributed in the Dewan Rakyat today said the RoL project was implemented in stages from 2011 and comprised three main components, namely cleaning, beautifying rivers and land development.

"The Blue Pool project is complementary to the RoL Project, while Precinct 7 provides a fascinating view of the heritage as well as modern buildings of Kuala Lumpur city at the convergence of Gombak and Klang rivers," it said.

The ministry also said that the overall cost of the Blue Pool (Kolam Biru) project was RM79 million while phase 1 of the river beautification works of Precinct 7 for the stretch along St Mary's Cathedral to the Central Market cost RM130 million.

The RoL project was implemented to improve the water quality of the Klang and Gombak rivers as well as to develop government lands with potential around the project site.

It is also aimed at increasing economic activities and the quality of life of the people by changing the face of the banks of the two rivers into a cheerful, eco-friendly areas with high economic value. - Bernama