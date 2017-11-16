Six Malaysians injured in Singapore MRT train accident

PUTRAJAYA: Six Malaysians were injured in the train accident at the Joo Koon Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) station in Singapore yesterday, said Wisma Putra.

It said in a statement today that they were sent to a nearby hospital.

"The High Commission of Malaysia in Singapore is working closely with local authorities to monitor and obtain further updates on the incident," it said.

Twenty-nine passengers sustained injuries in the incident.

A total of 517 passengers were reported to be on the train travelling at 16kph when it knocked into a stationary train at the Joo Koon station on the East-West Line.

Wisma Putra said the injured Malaysians who required consular assistance were advised to contact the High Commission of Malaysia in Singapore at 301, Jervois Road, Singapore 249077 by telephone +65 623 50 111 / +65 688 76 231 or e-mail: mwsingapore@kln.gov.my. — Bernama