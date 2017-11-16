Taman OUG shooting: Court fixes tomorrow for ruling

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court has fixed Friday (tomorrow) for ruling on the case of six men and a woman charged with murdering and abetting in the murder of a female estate agent at Taman Overseas Union Garden (OUG) last year.

Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah set the date after studying the prosecution and defence's written submissions today.

M. Pal Ganapathy, 26, and S. Vijendran, 29, both unemployed, are accused of murdering Datin Wong Siew Ling, 32, at Jalan Hujan Emas 4, OUG, Off Jalan Klang Lama, between 2pm and 2.30pm on July 6, 2016.

Ganapathy and Vijendran who were represented by lawyers Vijey Esvaran and Loh Suk Hwa, face the death sentence if found guilty, under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

K. Sri Kanapathy, 34, Chen Yuen Ming, 41, Chin Kok Leong, 43, K. Sattiyarad, 29, and a woman Liew Lai Chen, 46, are accused of abetting in the murder at the same place and time.

They were charged under Section 109 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 302 of the same code which carries the mandatory death sentence, upon conviction.

Kanapathy was represented by counsel Nur Hayati Omar; Chen, by Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent; Chin, by Datuk N. Sivananthan and Low Huey Teng; Sattiyarad, by Datin Freda Sabapathy and Datuk Simon Sabapathy; and Liew, by M. Rajakumaran.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Aznika Mohd Anas who called 27 witnesses at the trial which began on April 11.

On July 6 last year, a female real estate agent was killed at the scene while one of her children sustained injuries after shots were fired at the vehicle they were travelling in. – Bernama