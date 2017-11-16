Two RMN ships take part in International Fleet Review in Pattaya

BANGKOK: Two Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) ships, frigate KD Lekiu and training ship KL Gagah Samudera have arrived in the waters off Pattaya to join 25 other naval ships from 18 countries for the Asean International Fleet Review (IFR) 2017.

The IFR, which began on Tuesday and ends on Nov 22 was aimed at commemorating the Asean's 50th anniversary.

In conjunction with the IFR, the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) also conducted the 1st Asean Multilateral Naval Exercise (AMNEX 2017) in waters around RTN's Sattahip Naval Base, located in northern part of the Gulf of Thailand, said the organiser.

The 11th Asean Navy Chiefs Meeting will also take place this Sunday, with navy chiefs from all Asean member countries, including RMN's Admiral Tan Sri Admiral Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin who is expected to attend.

The International Navies city parade will take place later on Sunday in Pattaya City. – Bernama