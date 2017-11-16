- Local
Two sworn in as senators
Posted on 16 November 2017 - 03:04pm
Last updated on 16 November 2017 - 03:09pm
KUALA LUMPUR: Two people were sworn in as senators today.
One of them was MIC vice-president Datuk T. Mohan and the other, Sungai Petani Umno Division deputy chief Datuk Shahanim Mohamad Yusoff, who was sworn in for the second term.
They took their oath of office before Dewan Negara president Tan Sri S. A. Vigneswaran at the Dewan Negara.
Mohan said to reporters afterwards that he was grateful to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam for the appointment.
"With the appointment, I believe I can do more for society," he said.
Shahahim said she would continue to champion the plight of women and single mothers. — Bernama