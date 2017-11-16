UPSR results out on Nov 23

KUALA LUMPUR: The results of the 2017 Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) examination will be announced on Nov 23, said the Ministry of Education in a statement today.

It said in a statement that candidates could get their results from their respective schools after 10am on that day.

"Candidates can also check their results using the mySMS 15888 service," it said.

"The service will be activated from 10 am on Nov 23 and terminated at 6 pm on Nov 29," it added.

A total of 443,794 candidates sat for the UPSR this year at 8,085 examination centres throughout the country. – Bernama