Vietnamese woman nabbed again over bribery

KUALA LUMPUR: A Vietnamese woman who was previously indicted with bribing two Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) officials, was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for alleged bribery today.

According to an MACC source, the 41-year-old woman was arrested at the Pahang MACC office at 12.10pm to facilitate investigations into the second case involving MMEA officers.

"The suspect is believed to have given bribes amounting to RM890,000 through five transactions throughout the year to MMEA officers.

"It was in return for releasing Vietnamese boats detained by the MMEA in Malaysian waters," the source told Bernama.

In the latest case, the MACC was in the midst of identifying the boat owner who was released and investigating the possession of a forged boat registration number, it said, adding that the suspect would be taken to the Putrajaya Court for remand tomorrow.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations), Datuk Seri Azam Baki when contacted confirmed the arrest but declined to elaborate. — Bernama