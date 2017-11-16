Your future is in good hands: Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians can be optimistic and confident that their future and that of the country is in the hands of a government that is capable of delivering the goods, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

He said his promise of a brighter future was not empty talk or pipe dreams but based on reality because it has been proven with the various facilities and infrastructure provided by the government.

"Your future is in good hands. No need to look left, no need to look right, no need to swallow the promises what more the hatred spread around by other parties.

"Hold fast to the existing government, we will take you to a better future, Malaysia's name will shine on the international stage," he said when opening Expo Negaraku 2017 here tonight.

He said Malaysia was already a highly respected country with no less than the President of China Xi Jinping and United States President Donald J. Trump holding it in high regard.

The Prime Minister said the respect accorded by the world leaders proved that Malaysia was not a country that can be looked down upon and was on the right track to a future that will bring thousands of blessings for the people.

"World leaders respect us. China's President, US president respects us, the leaders of other countries the same," he said, adding that only a small number leaders in the country belittled him.

On the expo, Najib said it was the best way not only to provide comprehensive information on the nation's progress but also provide a platform for the people to enjoy a virtual experience on infrastructure developed and to be developed by the government.

He noted that the government had systematic and structured plans to provide infrastructure for the people and the expo would send a clear message on what is in store.

"That is why I told (Minister in the Prime Minister's Department ) Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan that I wanted this expo to be way different from the ones we held before. I wanted an expo using state-of-the art technology, sophisticated.

"Thus this expo has interactive elements like 'touch screen' and enabling visitors to have virtual experience first hand," he said.

Also present were the Prime Minister's wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, Cabinet ministers and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa.

Expo Negaraku 2017 is an exhibition on current and future infrastructure to give the people a glimpse of the lifestyle that lies ahead for them.

An estimated 500,000 people are expected to attend the month-long expo and entry is free of charge. The operation hours are from 10am to 10pm.

The Expo Negaraku 2017 is a collaboration by the Economic Planning Unit with the Transport Ministry; Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Ministry; Telekom Malaysia; National Film Development Corporation; and Kuala Lumpur City Hall. — Bernama