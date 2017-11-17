Azalina refutes claim of reduced number of Asst. Registrar of voters

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister's Department, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said has refuted the claim made by Kulai Member of Parliament Teo Nie Ching that the Election Commission (EC) had drastically reduced the number of assistant registrar of voters (PPP) to 205.

Describing Teo's statement as inaccurate, she said as of last Sept 30, the number of PPP was 14,342.

"This number is from various categories of PPP including representing the government departments, societies and universities across the country.

However, the figure quoted by the Kulai MP was only of the PPP as representatives of societies," said Azalina in a statement, here, today.

Yesterday, Teo had reportedly said that Azalina, in her written reply in the Dewan Rakyat on Oct 25, stated there were only 205 PPP throughout the country and that Teo had also claimed that the lack of PPP was one of the reasons for the failure of the EC to register voters.

Azalina said Teo's statement was irresponsible and could confuse the public, adding that the EC had made various efforts to get more eligible citizens to register as voters.

"These include providing facilities such as caravans to ease registration, and the outreach programme carried out at various public places such as shopping complexes, recreational centres, human settlements, and higher education and training institutions.

"The EC also accepts invitations from organisers to provide voter registration counters," she added. — Bernama