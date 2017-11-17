CIMB's share price up 1.35% after obtaining approval to operate branch in the Philippines

PETALING JAYA: CIMB Group Holdings Bhd’s share price rose 1.35% this morning after its subsidiary received approval to operate a branch in the Philippines.

At 11.26am, its share price was 1.35% or 8 sen higher at RM6 with a total of 5.68 million shares traded.

Yesterday, the group said its subsidiary CIMB Bank Bhd has received approval from the Monetary Board of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to operate a branch in the Philippines.

It said that the first retail branch in the Philippines is expected to be fully operational by the fourth quarter of 2018.