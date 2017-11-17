Developing Kuching as Smart City

KUCHING: There is a need to develop Kuching as a Smart City to make it more vibrant and economically attractive, says Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix).

He said for economies of scale, Kuching must be developed strategically into a major competitive city with sufficient skilled workforce.

"People from small towns and villages naturally converge in big cities. Hence, Kuching should be the city that retains Sarawakians who are looking for big opportunities, instead of them going abroad," he said.

The chief minister said there was plenty of room for Kuching to grow, pointing out that Kuching's population in general had been growing at a very slow pace of 1.5% per annum in the last seven years, to 685,000.

Kuching City, the North and South combined, has an estimated population of 360,000 in 2017, Padawan about 303,000, Samarahan about 95,000 and Serian about 101,500.

"For Kuching to be vibrant, it must be economically viable. We expect the population of Kuching to grow to 1.2 million in the next 10 to 15 years so that we can have even a better critical mass," said Abang Johari in his winding-up speech on the final day of the State LegislatIve Assembly sitting, here, today.

He said there was the need to plan Greater Kuching for growth in a systematic manner, adding that the city's growth would be triggered by the development of digital economy which the state government was now actively pursuing.

"We hope to create good jobs for the talents among Sarawakians, and we have to attract talents from overseas to come to live and work here in Sarawak as well," he said.

Touching on the urban transport system, the chief minister said the state government would build Greater Kuching as a Smart City based on Transit Oriented Development (TOD) with a good public transport system structured on the Light Rail Transit (LRT) supported by integrated auxiliary transport systems like BRT, taxis, ride-sharing services and private vehicles.

Abang Johari said Kuching should no longer just belong to Kuching people as it should play host to the whole world, adding that "Kuching has the attractions of both the modern and the very ancient".