Dishonest misappropriation of property: Man Kidal's son, daughter-in-law charged

PETALING JAYA: A son and a daughter-in-law of musician Man Kidal and a third person pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate's Court here today to dishonest misappropriation of RM30,000 belonging to a technician which was banked into their company account for investment last year.

Man Kidal's son, Mohd Shefflee Rahman, 33, daughter-in-law Shireen Amani Lucia Lerang, 30, and a friend, Amirullah Basarullah, 49, made the plea before Magistrate Nurulhuda Zakariya after the charge was read out to them separately.

Mohd Shefflee, or Elly, is the manager of the investment company Global Tijari Industries Sdn Bhd, while Shireen Amani Lucia, who is his wife, and Amirullah are the company owners.

They were charged with dishonestly misappropriating the money belonging to Mohd Shahrizal Mohamad Jaapar, 37, which was deposited into their company's bank account.

The offence was allegedly committed at Jalan Klang, Puchong, near here at 6.02 am on June 27, 2016.

The charge, under Section 403 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to five years and whipping, and fine, if found guilty.

The court allowed them bail of RM5,000 in one surety each and set Dec 18 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Norazalina Razali prosecuted, while all the accused were represented by lawyer Mohd Yusri Mohd Yusoff. — Bernama