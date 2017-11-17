Econpile's shares rise on news of LRT3 contract win

PETALING JAYA: Econpile Holdings Bhd’s shares rose 0.99% this morning on news of its Light Rail Transit Line 3 (LRT3) contract win.

At 11.26am, its share price rose 0.99% or 3 sen to RM3.05 with a total of 266,700 shares traded. The stock closed 0.33% lower at RM3.02 yesterday with 2.09 million shares traded.

Econpile told Bursa Malaysia yesterday that its wholly owned subsidiary Econpile (M) Sdn Bhd (EMSB) bagged a LRT3 construction contract worth RM208.7 million. The duration of the contract is about 34 months.

It said that Gabungan Strategik Sdn Bhd awarded the contract to its unit to undertake bored piling and general infrastructure works of guideway, stations park and ride, ancillary buildings and other associated works from Bandar Utama to Johan Setia.