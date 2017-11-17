Eight suspects in Kajang robbery detained

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have detained seven suspects, including a woman, believed to be involved in a robbery at a premises in Plaza Citra Kajang, Selangor on Sept 21.

Kajang district police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yusoff said the suspects, aged between 35 and 55, were picked up around Seri Kembangan in Selangor early today.

"We have also seized 23 mobile phones of various brands as well as other tools, believed to have been used for house break-ins. On Sept 21, these suspects had (allegedly) broken into a premises selling electrical appliances and electronic goods at the plaza using duplicate keys and pried open the grille door before fleeing with 22 mobile phones and cash worth RM5,461.90," he said in a statement here today.

Ahmad Dzaffir also said checks on the footage of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras mounted outside the premises showed that a helmet-wearing man had broken into the shop before escaping with the items.

All the suspects would be remanded for three days beginning today to facilitate investigations under Section 457 of the Penal Code, he added.

In JOHOR BARU, the Region Two Marine Operations Force detained 16 illegal immigrants, including three children, in separate raids in Bandar Penawar near Kota Tinggi last night after they attempted to leave the country illegally.

Its commander, ACP Paul Khiu Khon Chiang said the illegal immigrants were found hiding in the forest near Pulau Hijau while waiting for speed boats to pick them up and be smuggled out to a neighbouring country.

Those detained in the three-hour operation, dubbed "Op Pensura/Landai", which began at 11pm comprised six men and seven women, aged between 20 and 50, as well as a boy and two girls, aged between 10 and 12, he said in a statement here tonight. — Bernama